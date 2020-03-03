Woman to serve up to 20 years for strangulation death of infant daughter

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown woman will serve up to 20 years in prison for suffocating her infant daughter who was found unresponsive in an apartment in July 2018.

Candace Parrow, 25, previously pleaded no contest guilty to 3rd-degree murder and related counts regarding the 4-month-old girl’s death.

Parrow had sole custody of the baby girl at her East Orange Street apartment on the evening of July 16, 2018, when the child became unresponsive. The infant was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Parrow on Monday to 9 to 20 years in prison, saying Parrow has a mental health diagnosis, but she was intelligent enough to understand the significance of her actions.

Parrow’s defense lawyer said Parrow has intellectual disabilities and suffered from post-partum depression.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield did not challenge that diagnosis but said Parrow canceled appointments with doctors and took other steps to actively disconnect from treatment and social services.

ADA Mansfield said, “She strangled her 4-month-old infant. This wasn’t something that could be argued as an accident; this was a strangulation.”

Parrow was pregnant at the time of her daughter’s death. She gave birth to a son, now in the care of a relative.

Parrow pleaded to 3rd-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation.