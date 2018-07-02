Woman who knew Raymond Rowe recalls conversation after arrest Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - As a filmmaker, Mary Haverstick usually has a good sense of people.

"He was very serious about his work," she said of Raymond Rowe. "He was a guy that made a good impression. He was a handsome fellow. He handled himself very politely."

Rowe was arrested last week for the murder of Christy Mirack in 1992.

Haverstick said she got to know Rowe at a coffee shop in Lancaster.

"There did seem to be a point at which you couldn't get to know Ray past here," she said waving her hand in front of her face.

Haverstick said that was best highlighted when Rowe told her that he had a "hoodlum" past.

"Instead of saying anything, he completely shut down," Haverstick recalled. "It was awkward, like, I felt it was awkward that I asked the question: what do you mean by that, or what did you do?"

When Rowe, also known at DJ Freez, was charged with murder last week, Haverstick says she immediately thought of that moment again.

Haverstick also said Rowe had been making disturbing social media posts before his arrest.

"He seemed very ready to argue on Facebook," she said. "[He was] very negative and at times a bit violent in his posts. [He was] very quick to bring up weaponry and anger together."

Rowe's next court date is scheduled for late July.