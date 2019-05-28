Woman wins $1 million lottery prize two years after winning $100,000 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa (WHTM) - A Lancaster County woman struck it rich twice with Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets.

Peggy Dodson won a million dollars on May 23 from a Max-A-Million scratch-off ticket. She purchased the ticket at Peterson's Grocery Outlet in Peach Bottom.

Two years ago she bought a Family Feud scratch-off at the same store and won $100,000.

Dodson said color played a role in her million dollar ticket. "I liked that ticket because of the color purple, so it was the first one (on the roll) and it was the million dollar winner!” said Dodson.

She said she plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage and truck and plan a trip to the Grand Canyon and Alaska.