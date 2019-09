EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 78-year-old woman.

Ephrata police said Betty Cawley suffers from dementia and left her home around 9 a.m. Tuesday. She has no phone and it’s believed she has no money.

Cawley is believed to be walking. They said she should be able to recognize her own name.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster County Communications at 717-733-8611.