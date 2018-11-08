Women's emergency shelter moving to new location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A winter shelter that serves hundreds of women in Lancaster each year will have a new location when it opens next month.

The shelter at St. Mary's Catholic Church will be able to serve about 40 women a night once it opens December 3, and it will have a separate space for women with children.

Last year, the women's winter shelter was held at the YWCA, but over the summer, the YWCA told the Lancaster Council of Churches it needed additional money for security because the facility was vandalized and men were sleeping outside.

This year, the shelter will be at the church on South Prince Street.

Father Leo Goodman said he hopes security will not be a problem.

"I've been here for 16 years. We have a very good relationship with the community in this part of the city," Goodman said. "I'm not anticipating any problems. I think we'll be vigilant, but for the most part, I think we'll lovingly serve those who come to us."

The church doesn't have showers, but Water Street Rescue Mission says women are welcome to shower there.