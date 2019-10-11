Work to start soon on project to add more affordable housing in Lancaster

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – Carlos Graupera has blueprints in his office that layouts plans for a $3-million affordable housing project on Chesapeake Street in southeast Lancaster.

Graupera is the President of the Spanish American Civic Association and says the project is to build 18 single-family townhouses. SACA plans to start work on the project, which is called Conestoga North, in fall or early winter.

He said the houses will cost between $140,000 and $145,000 and families who want to buy the homes must make below the poverty line.

The houses will be built at a time when some have said the city is nearing a housing crisis where low-income housing is getting harder to find.

“Those families ought to have the opportunity to become homeowners,” Graupera said.

SACA is no stranger to development in southeast Lancaster, the group helped to put similar townhouses across from the site on Chesapeake Street.

Graupera said if all goes as planned these new houses will be on the market by next Christmas.

“It’s the American dream to own a home,” he said.