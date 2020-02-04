Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes during rush hour on Route 30

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man driving a dark blue SUV traveled at least one mile the wrong way on Route 30 East Tuesday morning, causing several crashes.

Manheim Township Police did not identify the man but mentioned he is in his 70s and caused three separate crashes on the busy highway during rush hour.

A total of 14 vehicles were involved in the crashes, police say.

Police Chief Tom Rudzinski said the man entered Route 30 in East Lampeter Township and almost immediately caused two crashes from drivers trying to avoid his vehicle.

“We did have a call prior to it reporting somebody driving the wrong way, and then within moments, the crashes started to occur,” Rudzinski said.

The biggest crash occurred near the New Holland Pike exit, where police say the wrong-way driver collided with another driver head-on. Rudzinski said 11 cars were involved in that crash.

“It’s amazing he was able to drive such a long distance without having multiple crashes that were serious,” Rudzinski said. “Unfortunately, it did end in the manner that it did.”

He said the wrong-way driver and the driver he collided with head-on were the only two people taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating why the man was driving the wrong way.