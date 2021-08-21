York man dies after shooting at party in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police say a York man has died after a shooting on the 600 block of Hebrank Street after investigations revealed there was an argument at a party.

Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. on Friday for a reported shooting, arriving to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jomar Almestica, who died early Saturday morning.

Police say an argument erupted between the victim and another person and shots were fired by one of them. Investigators are currently working to identify those at the party and the suspect. They’re also investigating any possible motive or circumstances that led to opening fire.

Anyone with information on the homicide investigation is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online as new details come in.