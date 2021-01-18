York man surrenders to Police following multiple charges including strangulation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man surrendered to police after he was wanted for multiple offenses including stalking and strangulation in an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Jennings Drive on November 18, 2020.

Rashon Derrick Smallwood, 32, was wanted by police after repeatedly calling and messaging the victim, in direct violation of an active protection from abuse order.

The Manheim Township Police Department says Smallwood showed up unannounced at the victim’s residence and became violent after the victim refused to allow Smallwood into the residence.

Smallwood then grabbed the victim and threw them against the side of their vehicle. He then began strangling the victim, constricting their airway and circulation.

Before fleeing the scene, Smallwood kicked the victims vehicle causing $800 in damage.

Smallwood was held at $10,000 bail. He was subsequently released and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.