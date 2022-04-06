LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt. Uncharted Lancaster and the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County are teaming up for their second treasure hunt in which participants decipher clues and visit sites around the county in search of a special Easter egg that can be redeemed for $1,500.

The treasure hunt will last for five weeks, and the first clue will be released on the Uncharted Lancaster website on April 9. Each week, participants will decipher a riddle to unlock a second web page with another clue. That clue will help them find a location where they’ll go to figure out a portion of the GPS coordinates of the hidden Easter egg, explained Uncharted Lancaster’s founder Adam Zurn.

The clues will take participants to “historic places and some neat locations that maybe people haven’t visited before or are definitely worth exploring,” Zurn said.

The first person to claim the Easter egg after the final weekly clue is released on May 7 at 7 a.m. can redeem it for a treasure chest filled with $1,500 in $1 coins.

Credit: Adam Zurn

As a fundraiser for the Historic Preservation Trust, participants must first purchase a treasure map of Lancaster County to play. The map, created by William Wagner in 1821, “is the first official document to show Lancaster in the iconic diamond shape that it has today,” said Zurn.

The money raised for the Trust through the fundraiser will go toward the organization’s digital archiving project starting later this year, Zurn explained.

“The goal is to archive all, like, 160,000 artifacts that they have to preserve this rich cultural, architectural heritage that we have here in Lancaster County,” Zurn said, “so while people are busy trying to find my treasure, they’re helping the Trust preserve their treasure.”

Around 200 people participated in the first treasure hunt, and Zurn hopes even more will get involved this year. Learn more and watch for the weekly clues here.