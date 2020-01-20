YWCA Lancaster hosts kid-friendly event celebrating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — YWCA Lancaster and Willow Valley Communities will celebrate the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with kid-friendly activities.

Kids up to 12-years-old will be able to make crafts relating to peace, diversity and the life of Dr. King. There will also be book readings and children will receive their own copy of an age-appropriate book.

During the event excerpts from King’s most famous speech will also be playing.

Activities take place on the hour from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. with the last cycle beginning at 3 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free but they request that you RSVP at ywcalancaster.org before arriving.

The event will take place at YWCA Lancaster, 110 North Lime Street, Lancaster 17620.