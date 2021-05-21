YWCA Lancaster Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge starts Monday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Lancaster’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge launches on Monday, May 24. The 21-day challenge will provide educational materials and discussion spaces for individuals to learn more about equity and social justice issues.

Every day Monday-Friday, participants will receive an email with informational articles, podcasts, videos, or suggestions for reflection And each week will focus on a different topic: reparations, racism in sports, gender-based violence, and environmental racism.

“Over the past year, ever since we opened the Center for Racial and Gender Equity here at YWCA Lancaster, we’ve been talking with folks across the community,” Stacie Blake, the CEO of the YWCA Lancaster said. “And each conversation reveals how much some of us don’t know about particular aspects of racism or our history or other elements of social justice.”

“This is just a great opportunity to have another way to learn at your own pace,” Blake said.

On Fridays at noon, participants can join a lunch-and-learn Zoom to discuss the week’s topic, hear about the topic from others, and ask any questions they may have.

Anyone can register to take part in the challenge, and participants don’t have to reside in Lancaster County. Blake says there are already people signed up from states across the country. Over 500 people have registered so far, some as individuals and some with school or workplace groups.

Those interested in participating should register at this link to receive the emails for the challenge. The program will run from May 24 through June 21.