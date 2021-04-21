YWCA Lancaster to host virtual Town Hall Zoom discussion following Chauvin verdict

A couple dances at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — YWCA Lancaster will host a virtual Town Hall Zoom discussion following the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. providing an opportunity to gather together, share dialogue and process the events that have occurred.

The discussion will be guided by mental health professionals and joined by a Spanish-speaking therapist.

The event’s Facebook post read ” the life of George Floyd and countless others are remembered whether or not justice is received.”

To log in, simply click here. The meeting ID is 717 393 1735