YWCA Lancaster to host virtual Town Hall Zoom discussion following Chauvin verdict

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — YWCA Lancaster will host a virtual Town Hall Zoom discussion following the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
The event will be held Wednesday, April 21 at 6:00 p.m. providing an opportunity to gather together, share dialogue and process the events that have occurred.
The discussion will be guided by mental health professionals and joined by a Spanish-speaking therapist.
The event’s Facebook post read ” the life of George Floyd and countless others are remembered whether or not justice is received.”
To log in, simply click here. The meeting ID is 717 393 1735