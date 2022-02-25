YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — PennDOT is alerting motorists that there will be lane restrictions planned for Friday, Feb 25. This affects northbound Interstate 83 and southbound Route 74 (Queen Street) at Exit 16A in York Township.

A steel beam on the southbound side of Queen Street was struck Thursday evening by a vehicle traveling northbound on I-83. PennDOT is assessing the damage and meeting with bridge contractors to plan repairs.

Route 74 south will be restricted to one lane at I-83 until permanent repairs are completed. In addition, Exit 16 southbound on I-83 will be in a stop condition until the repairs are completed.

Map of restrictions. Courtesy of PennDOT.

The northbound side of I-83 at Exit 16 will have a right lane closure, so the damage can be assessed.

PennDOT will be updating the restrictions when more details become available.