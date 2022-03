HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes in both directions on PA 743.

According to 511 PA, the crash is between Beverly Road and Valley Road. PennDOT tells abc27 there are three vehicles involved, including the tractor-trailer, with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more details as they become available.