Lanternfly insecticide showing promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Experts are saying this has been the worst year for the spotted lanternfly, which among other things can decimate crops.

Penn State says trials using an insecticide is showing promise to help control the pest. Their trials show the chemical named “safari” helps kill the bugs before they become adult — but it’s typically only available to pest control companies.

Spotted lanternflies are believed to have entered the U.S. through a shipping container that came from China. Experts ask that if you see these bugs, squash them with your shoe.

