Large number of failing grades this school year in Central Dauphin School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We know what a struggle this school year has been, and many report cards reflect that. Now, summer school is the new reality for more students.

That’s especially true for parents in the Central Dauphin School District. Several parents of 9th, 10th and 11th graders received an email on Friday, June 4, stating there’s a large number of students with failing grades.

That e-mail from the school district went on to say, “Originally we sent out an e-mail stating we would notify parents/guardians by the end of today. (Friday) Unfortunately, due to the large number of failing grades, we are going to extend that contact period until Monday evening. This will give us the time we need to thoroughly check and verify what courses were failed and who is eligible to take summer school classes.”

We received no response after several calls and emails to the school district and no parents wanted to go on camera either.

The email to parents reminded parents that students must have gotten a minimum of 40-percent in a class to be eligible for summer school, but not every course will be offered.

According to the state, Pennsylvania is receiving $4.9 billion in federal relief to help pre-K to 12th-grade schools, and they must use at least 20 percent of the money to address learning loss and help underrepresented students.

Meanwhile, should parents have the option to have their children repeat a year of school? That’s what one new bill calls for, to help kids who struggled with a year of COVID learning.

Right now, that decision lies in the hands of only teachers and schools. Senate bill 664 would change that, at least temporarily. However, it would only apply to this upcoming school year, and it was amended slightly in the House Education Committee. The House needs to pass it and then send it back to the Senate. We’re told that could happen this week.

But there is a tight window. The bill states that parents need to decide whether to have their kids repeat a year, by July 15th.