DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The westbound lane of 322 has been shut down due to a large sinkhole. According to the Derry Township Police Department, the lane closure is between Cocoa Avenue (743) and Hockersville Road.

UPDATE: Damaged roadway on US 322 both directions at Glen Rd. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 23, 2021

Westbound traffic should re-route via Cocoa Avenue and Elm Avenue.

