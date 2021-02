HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- You know how people are -- geologically speaking -- relatively new on this planet? Turns out -- in the wake of PennDOT's proposal to fund bridge replacements by charging tolls to drivers who use the bridges -- the idea of not paying to cross the river is, historically speaking, rather new.

Not that a T-Rex ever paid to cross the I-83 South Bridge (one of nine bridges across the state where PennDOT wants to add tolls). But whether right or wrong for the South Bridge now (and strong opinions are emerging on both sides), pretty much anyone who crossed the river until 1957 paid to do so, unless they rowed their own boats across.