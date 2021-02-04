Large utility poles move underground, decision made in favor of Derry Township residents

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two years ago, abc27 News spoke to two Derry Township residents who weren’t happy with the installation of PPL Electric powerlines along their street. After raising concerns, their voices have been heard.

“The only thing we could do was focus on the issues of safety really and appeal to that,” said Steve King, Forest Avenue homeowner.

“It’s definitely a lot safer and better for everyone now that they’re underground,” said Tom Fowlston, Forest Avenue homeowner. “Besides being an eyesore, people are concerned about their children under high tension lines.”

The large power lines were originally installed to replace aging lines, but residents were shocked to see just how big they were. The lines will now be underground and out of sight. Work to remove the poles began this week.

“Everybody on the street is very happy to see the progress made and that the poles are coming down,” King said.

In a letter to residents, PPL says the work to take down the power lines and poles along Forest Avenue should be completed in one to two weeks.