Last-minute Christmas Eve shopping ideas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Oh no! Time is almost out before Christmas and you need a gift.

You’re not alone. Here are a few links we found to helpful resources that may spark some ideas:

Another great option is to head to Kohl’s. ABC27 spent the morning before Christmas Eve at the Jonestown Road store, talking to last-minute shoppers about their plans.

Kohl’s has last-minute deals until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is offering a two-hour window for free in-store pick up online. From tech, toys, and clothes to cozy fleece, activewear, and beauty brands, they have it all.

Kohl’s has special deals. Customers will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. If you spend $100, you get 20% off; less than $100, everyone gets 15% off.

For more details about the deals, visit kohls.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss