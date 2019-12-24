Rush is on for last-minute gifts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last-minute holiday shopping is here and according to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of shoppers are expected to buy their last gift in the last week before Christmas.

“I’ve been running here, running there. It’s been a nightmare in some places,” shopper Setina Stanley said.

The NRF says each shopper is expected to spend an average of more than $1,000 on gifts and other holiday expenses, a number that has grown almost every year for the last 15 years.

Local stores have taken notice too.

“It’s definitely busier,” said Michael Budzinski, Team Lead at the Harrisburg Target on Jonestown Road.

With online sales projected to beat department stores this holiday, companies are adding more convenience to shoppers’ trips.

“The biggest one that the guests are loving is the drive-up capability. Where they can purchase all their items online, pull up to the designated parking spots in the front of our store and then we will run out to your car and drop it off within two minutes,” Budzinski said.

Holiday spending is expected to reach $730 billion, a 4 percent hike compared to last year.

“In the next couple days, I’m expecting nothing less than crazy, but again, it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Budzinski said.

The good news for last-minute shoppers looking for that perfect present is that gift cards are the number one item on people’s lists, the NRF says.