Lawmaker wants to improve police officer training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - "Three shots in the back. How you justify that?"

Protesters take to the streets in Pittsburgh, after police shot and killed Antwon Rose. A 17-year-old was unarmed as he fled from police.

This past weekend a rally in Lancaster over this incident. "Oh, come on, bro!"

Sean Williams, tasered by a Lancaster police officer while sitting on the sidewalk, after they say he wasn't following commands.

"We need to recognized human value. The killing doesn't need to stop, it must stop," said Rev. Dr. Franklin Allen, Pres. Harrisburg NAACP.

In response, Senator Jay Costa announced plans to introduce legislation to improve municipal police officer training, including developing a uniform policy on when to use force.

"At the end of the day, my hope is that we have the conversation. And we explore and look at what needs to be done going forward," said Allen.

The bill would also create a bipartisan caucus to study police activities, and make recommendations on how to improve police and community relationships.

"What do we do? More legislation, spend millions of dollars? I think not. What we do is change the thinking," said Allen.

Pastor Allen says while he doesn't think any one piece of legislation can solve the problem. He's happy to see lawmakers trying to make an improvement.

"I hope the legislation that's going to come forward, to help police better understand the people of the community and the diversity of the communities... great. All of us need that," said Allen.

Senator Costa hopes to introduce the legislation when lawmakers return to the Capitol in the fall.