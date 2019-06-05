Lawmakers call for passage of automatic expungement legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing for approval of legislation that would automatically expunge some people's criminal record.

House Bill 440 would provide an opportunity to expunge a record if a person has been unconditionally pardoned or fully acquitted of all charges.

Supporters say people those people can have difficulty finding a job because they still have a record of being charged.

"I believe it is wrong that individuals who are acquitted or pardoned are forced to carry the burden of that record, and this bill will expand employment opportunities for thousands of people while bolstering the commonwealth workforce development efforts," state Rep. Ted Nesbit (R-Mercer/Butler) said.

House Bill 440 is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.