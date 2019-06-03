Local

Lawmakers seek safety grants for houses of worship

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:37 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Seven months after the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, state lawmakers are introducing a bill to protect Pennsylvanians in houses of worship.

Senate Bill 676 would establish the Tolerance, Respect, and Understanding, or TRU Program.

The program would establish a board, housed at PEMA, to approve grants for security improvements to facilities used by nonprofits, including faith-based organizations.

"It's meant to protect a Hindu temple, an Islamic mosque, a Christian church, a Jewish synagogue as well as all places of worship," said Sen. Andy Dinniman (D-Chester), the bill's main sponsor. "It is no longer enough just to say 'I'll pray for you' as event after event takes place in the commonwealth. We now need to act on our prayers."

The bipartisan bill is modeled after a recent school security bill.

$10 million would initially be appropriated for the program.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings
Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report: Expired milk, mouse droppings

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local