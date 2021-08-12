Lebanon adding 200 new jobs at new warehousing facility

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — DHL Supply Chain is starting construction on a new “state-of-the-art” warehousing facility in Lebanon to continue making effective use of logistics in the field of life sciences and pharmaceuticals.

DHL Supply Chain invested $88 million in the project to construct two facilities at 3100 State Drive.

They hope to finish a 970,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution warehouse by the end of 2022’s first quarter, which will create 200 jobs.

DHL is the nation’s largest third-party logistics provider for the life sciences and healthcare industry, providing resources to ensure regulatory and licensing compliance.

“Life sciences and healthcare logistics is complex with no margin for error given the life-sustaining and life-saving nature of the equipment and supplies moving through our supply chains,” Scott Cubbler, President of Life Sciences and Healthcare at DHL Supply Chain, North America said. “At DHL Supply Chain, we understand this complexity and have developed the industry-leading team of logistics experts to implement cutting-edge solutions. Our investment in Lebanon Valley will enable our life science partner to fulfill their commitment to excellence in patient care.”

DHL put this plan together through redevelopment to create a sustainable, long-lasting, site to also provide a local economic boost.

“DHL Supply Chain is focused on building integrated, best-in-class facilities that satisfy the needs of our customers across a vast array of industry verticals with a keen eye on sustainable development,” Carl DeLuca, Head of Real Estate, Americas, DHL Supply Chain said. “Our dedicated in-house RES platform prides itself on custom-designing and implementing warehouse and distribution facilities for DHL operating sectors so that our customers can stay focused on their core business needs. We targeted Lebanon Valley for its workforce talent and manufacturing and distribution capabilities as an ideal location for our life science customer.”