LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon City Police Department is in the process of hiring new officers for the force. A written and physical agility examination will take place on Saturday, June 25.

The physical examination will begin promptly at 9 a.m. at the Lebanon High School located at 1000 South 8th Street, Lebanon Pa. The written portion of the exam will take place at 12 p.m. after successful completion of the physical test.

Starting salary for officers has been increased from $49,300 to $57,000 with wage increases after one year of employment. There is also a $5,000 sign-on bonus (restrictions may apply).

The deadline to submit a completed application is Friday, June 24 by 11:59 p.m. To apply, fill out an application online, here.