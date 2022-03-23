ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County woman has been convicted after a boy was found dead and naked in his own waste in May 2020.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says 37-year-old Kimberly Maurer was found guilty by a jury on all counts, including homicide, involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and criminal conspiracy in the death of 12-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger.

Graf says Maurer faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole with sentencing set for June 1.

Scott Schollenberger Jr., Maxwell Schollenberger’s biological father, and Kimberly Maurer, who was supposedly acting as a mother figure for a decade, were both charged with Criminal Homicide, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Conspiracy.

Schollenberger Jr. plead guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, child endangerment and conspiracy for both counts.

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police Department (ATPD) officers responded to 30 South White Oak Street in Annville, Lebanon County for a report of a deceased 12-year-old boy. The initial police officers who responded to the scene immediately requested assistance with the investigation from the Lebanon County Detective Bureau due to the horrific conditions they discovered inside the residence.

Max Schollenberger

Max Schollenberger only weighed 47.5 pounds and was 50 inches tall and his parents told detectives that the boy did not have any physical or mental conditions.

The doctor who did the autopsy says he believes he died as a combination of blunt force trauma to the head, malnutrition and starvation.

Detectives say the living conditions at the home were deplorable and that Max’s room had no lights and three metal hooks installed to lock him in his room.

“He existed in a state of perpetual suffering,” said Graf. “He existed in the most deplorable, the foulest, the most heinous of human conditions.”

Detectives found the child completely naked and sprawled across the bed. Both the bed and the victim’s body were completely covered in fecal matter. Claw marks appeared on the child’s sheets. Detectives could smell the fecal matter from all rooms on the second floor of the house.

There were three other children in the house who said they almost never saw Max. All three children were well-cared for and healthy.

“They would describe the foul stench that emanated from Max Schollenberger’s bedroom,” said Graf. “How they were told to ignore him and not talk to him. One child described when our defendants would enter that little boy’s bedroom, that child would scream and he would cry.”