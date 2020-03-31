Lebanon County calls on public for personal protective equipment

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Lebanon County Commissioners, the Lebanon City Mayor, and the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce, called upon Lebanon County residents to search through their garages, basements, and storerooms to help supply the local health care system and first responders with life-saving Personal Protective Equipment including:

N95 masks

Surgical/dust masks

Elastomeric respirators

Eye protection

Latex- free disposable gloves

Commercially – made disposable disinfecting wipes – germicidal with bleach

Commercially – made disinfecting wipes > 70% alcohol

Commercially – made hand sanitizer and hand soap

All donations must be new, commercially made, and in unopened packages to be accepted by the Department of Emergency Services.

“We are calling on individuals and business owners who may have these supplies in stock to help provide a stop-gap while we wait for an increased production of PPE. This is what we do in Lebanon County: we take care of each other. And right now, we need to take care of our health care workers who take care of us. If we wait until they run out of supplies, it will be too late,” said Lebanon County Commissioner Bob Phillips.

“Make no mistake: there will be more cases of COVID-19 in our county,” said Bill Ames, Lebanon County Commissioners. “We need to prepare now to protect the health of everyone in our county. The need is dire. We need everyone to help. This can be our finest hour if we pull together.”

Properly used, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can only be worn once safely before being discarded. Short supply across the country has left medical workers dangerously reusing masks and other items, putting them and patients at high risk for being exposed to and contracting COVID-19. While manufacturers are beginning to ramp up production, it will take weeks for an increase in supplies to be seen. Most hospitals have just two weeks or less of PPE available.

The CDC does not recommend personal use of PPE for those who are not health care workers or who are not sick. Using PPE as an individual reduces the amount of supplies for medical professionals.

“We’re asking the community to pull together and help protect our health care workers who are on the front lines of this virus. By keeping our doctors, nurses, first responders, and medical staff safe through a supply of Personal Protective Equipment, we’re keeping Lebanon County residents safe,” said Lebanon County Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz.

“Our first responders and health care professionals are putting their health and safety on the line to protect our community. We need to rise and meet this challenge together,” said Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello.

“I’m calling on businesses in the area to look through their stock rooms and see if they have supplies that are currently not being used which can be donated to help save lives,” said Karen Groh, President and CEO of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Those with supplies of new, unused PPE are asked to safely drop them off at the bottom of the loading dock of the Lebanon County Courthouse (400 S 8th St, Lebanon, PA 17042) in provided receptacles between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations with specific questions related to donations may contact the Department of Emergency Services (717) 675-1380.

For media inquiries, please contact Joanna Guldin, volunteer media coordinator for Lebanon County Cares at lebcocares@gmail.com or (717) 228-9846.