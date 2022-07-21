LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — July 29, 2022 marks the 10 year anniversary Kortne Stouffer’s disappearance from Palmyra, Pennsylvania. The case remains open and investigators from the Palmyra Borough Police Department and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau have been searching for Stouffer since she went missing.
Stouffer had been out the night before her disappearance and was pronounced missing by her family the following day. She was last seen on the early morning of July 29, 2012, at her home at 810 West Main Street in Palmyra. Stouffer’s keys, car, cell phone, and purse were all accounted for.
Investigators will speak with anyone who has factual information regarding Stouffer’s case. Community members can also anonymously submit information through these phone numbers, websites, and emails:
- Palmyra Borough Police Department: 717-838-8189
- Lebanon County Detective Bureau: 717-228-4403
- Lebanon County Crime Stoppers: 717-270-9800
- Private Investigator Leah Hopewell: 717-348-3205 or Kortneinfo@gmail.com
- Lebanon County Crime Watch: lebanon.crimewatchpa.com
- Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers: crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers
