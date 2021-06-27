Lebanon County hosts inaugural Pride event

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County hosted its first LGBTQ+ Pride Event on Saturday in Lebanon City.

The inaugural event was hosted at The Church, a popular music venue and art gallery in the city. There was food, a dance party, and even a drag show.

“It is Pride,” Drag King Lekross Ortiz said. “It’s about having pride. It’s about doing pride. It’s about being proud of who you are and representing in the community.”

“This county and this city saw that we can do this here,” Reese Sweigart, manager of The Church said. “You don’t have to drive 20, 30, 50 miles to go to a neighboring city just to show who you are and have pride in yourself.”

Organizers hope that the event will help for further acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in the local community.