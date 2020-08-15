Lebanon County man looking to assist struggling Midstate family-owned restaurants

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local man is helping struggling restaurants in a big way during this pandemic.

The owner of Royal D’Chocolate Family Restaurant says she’s struggling after not being able to keep on most of her employees, which led to a Lebanon County man having an idea on how to help.

“I do basically everything,” says Royal D’Chocolate owner Terri Lee.

Lee has been working overtime at Royal D’Chocolate Family Restaurant — just to make ends meet. “I work 13, 14, 15 hours a day. Depending on the day, get up at 4 a.m., head down here, and then don’t get home until 9 or 10 because I live in Carlisle.”

Although a conversation with a customer last week changed everything.

“God sent him to me for some reason,” she said.

That customer was Dan Grumbine, who looked for volunteers on Facebook and received an overwhelming number of support. “After I had left, I just kinda had an idea of, maybe, what if we got some volunteers to come in and help.”

He has now started the group COVID-crew, which looks to help struggling family-owned restaurants in Lebanon, Lancaster, and Dauphin counties.

“We’ll volunteer our time to do dishes, cleaning, waiting on customers,” Grumbine said.

The crew should be ready to help out by this weekend.

“Everybody needs to stick together at this point. We’re all one big community and community helps the community,” Lee said.

If you’re interested in helping out, just message Dan Grumbine on his Facebook page or email him at dan@yourservicemanager.com