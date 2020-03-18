Lebanon VA Medical Center reports first presumptive positive coronavirus case

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A veteran in Lebanon County has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus according to the Lebanon County VA.

ABC27 learned this from an email sent out to employees at the Lebanon County VA informing staff members that a presumptive positive coronavirus case has been identified.

The email states the presumptive positive case has been identified as a veteran who was seen in the Emergency Department.

The veteran with the presumed positive case was sent home to self isolate with appropriate follow-up. Employees at the hospital were told they would be kept informed while protecting the privacy of the veterans they serve.

Abc27 reached out to Lebanon VA spokesman Doug Etter and they will be providing comments as soon as approved by national VA officials.