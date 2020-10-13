Lebanon County war veteran honored at memorial service

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County native who was killed in action in Vietnam

was remembered at a memorial service on Tuesday.

Warrant Officer John Chrin was assigned to the 57th medical detachment. His crew flew into the most dangerous battle zones to rescue injured soldiers and on Oct. 13, 1971, while flying in turbulence, Chrin and several others on board were killed after their helicopter crashed; he was 22.

Just five years ago, Lebanon’s mayor proclaimed every October 13 to be ‘Warrant Officer John Stephen Chrin Day.’

