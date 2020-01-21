Lebanon Family Health Services holds free STI testing walk-in clinic

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Family Health Services held a free STI screening on Monday.

The nonprofit has been holding STI walk-in clinics twice a year: fall and spring since 2012. They decided to add another day for the winter and anticipate keeping the addition moving forward.

Between 150 and 200 people took advantage of Monday’s clinic. 5% of people will test positive for an STI on average, officials say.

“A clinic like this is, oftentimes, an access point for someone in the community who does not have insurance or does not have healthcare,” COO Donna Williams said.

The nonprofit offers free STI testing every day but offers additional incentives to get screened, like a free gift card to a local business, on walk-in days.