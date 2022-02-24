LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night. Officers say a 32-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

This marks the second homicide in Lebanon County within a week.

However, police say both situations are unrelated.

“It’s surprising to have this on this block,” Eric Lindinger said.

U.S. veteran Eric Lindinger was shocked to wake up and learn that someone was killed near his home in Lebanon right next to a middle school and a church.

“I always consider this to be a safe area, especially living near a school because we have the drug zones with the signs and the laws,” Lindinger said.

Police say this deadly shooting was not a random act and the man was targeted. Neighbors say they saw several police lights, caution tape, and markings.

“It’s scary and I just pray everybody was okay,” neighbor Justin Boyer said.

Police say they are looking through security footage and working diligently to identify who was involved.

“I asked the cop what happened? He says somebody got shot and they took him to the hospital, and I closed the door and came in,” Milia Cruz said.

But this has left neighbors worried.

“You get skeptical, worrying about if anything else is going to go down while you’re walking across the street it literally happened right here,” Boyer said.

No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone with information come forward.

“Why not call us first, be helpful to us, be helpful to the investigation, to the end of that, so that we can resolve the investigation, make an appropriate arrest, and bring closure and justice to the families,” Chief Todd Breiner said.