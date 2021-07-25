Lebanon hosts annual fair to showcase local agriculture

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition in Lebanon County that never disappoints. The Lebanon Area Fair continues to bring in people as it has for decades.

More than 50,000 people of all ages are expected to attend this year. The fair provides an opportunity for farmers to showcase Lebanon County agriculture.

Organizers say there is something for everyone including delicious food, carnival rides and live entertainment. And with last year being affected by the pandemic, everyone is happy to be back to some sense of normalcy.

“We are so excited and last night we blew every attendance record we ever had Saturday night for our first Saturday,” board member Emily Summey said. “So we are just thrilled to welcome the community back. We are so glad to have people back this year.”

The Lebanon Area Fair runs through July 31.