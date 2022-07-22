LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Gaven Looney, 20, of Lebanon was charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the Lebanon County Sheriff Deputies served bench warrants on the 300 block of Federal Street in Lebanon on July 7 at approximately 9:09 a.m.

Police claim that Looney had a handgun that had been reported stolen by the Lebanon City Police Department.

Looney was transported to the Lancaster County Central Booking and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Ditzler. Looney was transported to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.