LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Kenelm L. Shirk, a former attorney in Lebanon, was sentenced to time served of 16 months and 20 days’ imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release with conditions by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, on March 7, 2022, Shirk pleaded guilty to making threats to murder Democratic members of the United States Senate. On January 21, 2021, Shirk made threats to murder Democratic members of the United States Senate in retaliation for the performance of their official duties on January 6, 2021.

Later that day, on January 21, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrested Shirk while he was en route to Washington D.C. A search of Shirk’s vehicle recovered two handguns and an AR-15 rifle and loaded magazines, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Shirk has remained in custody since this incident when bail was denied. As part of his supervision, Shirk was ordered to comply with psychiatric counseling, forfeit the weapons and ammunition involved with the case and provide a DNA sample.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State

Police, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Cornwall Police Department, and the

Washington D.C. Capitol Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating prosecuted the case.