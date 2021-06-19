Lebanon senior home gets special visit from motorcycle club

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Desert Knights Motorcycle Club stopped by Uniper Village in Lebanon to show off their bikes and share stories with the seniors that reside there.

The majority of the club members are veterans who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam. And many of the people that live at the village also served in the Armed Forces.

“We were invited here and I got my chapter together,” Joseph Casale, President of Desert Knights said. “We drove out here from Berks County and Lebanon County to celebrate Father’s Day with the people that are living in this facility. They had some root beer floats, and ice cream, and other activities as well.”

This is the first time the club has done something like this, but members do also participate in many other community-based goodwill events.