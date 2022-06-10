LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning.

North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle.

Police say the teen saw a spider in her car, leading to her being scared and distracted. While she was distracted by the spider police say the teen drove out of her lane of traffic and struck the vehicle.

North Cornwall Township Police say the vehicles sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported from the crash.