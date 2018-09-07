2 charged in robbery of Annville Township bank

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Osborne, left, and Sara Kate Corkadel

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Two people are charged with robbing a credit union in Lebanon County.

Jason Osborne, 31, of Manheim, and Sara Kate Corkadel, 27, of Newark, Delaware, were arrested after the robbery Wednesday afternoon at the Hershey Federal Credit Union at 710 East Main Street in Annville Township, police said.

Osborne and Corkadel are charged with three counts of robbery, conspiracy, and theft.

They were placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail each.