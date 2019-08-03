34th annual Jay Day offers free dental care, honors dentist’s son

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a 34-year tradition a father and dentist hopes will go on forever. Jay Day offers free dental care in Lebanon County.

About 100 people got free dental work at Cornwall Family Dentistry on Friday. It’s all to honor Dr. Robert Silverman’s son, Jason Silverman.

“We refer to it as Jay Day, named after my son Jason who passed away from leukemia in 1986,” Silverman said. “It started out as a payback to people who helped me when I had to get my son a transplant back then.”

Jason was only 6 years old when cancer took his life. But his father won’t let him be forgotten.

34 years later, and Jay Day goes on.

“We’ve seen over 5,000 people since the inception,” Silverman said.

It’s a tradition about giving back. People walk in and get free treatment.

“There’s a need, unfortunately, for dentistry,” said Silverman. “People seem to not have the money.”

“We do cleanings,” said Dr. Richard Koslowski, who owns Cornwall Family Dentistry. “We do X-rays. We do a lot of fillings, a lot of extractions.”

Everyone at the event was a volunteer.

Some came from neighboring dentist offices.

“It’s a great feeling to bring the community in and help people out,” Koslowski said.

Silverman has relieved patients’ tooth pain for years.

What heals the heart of this grieving father is making a positive difference in the community.

“I would hope that Jason’s name would stand for something good,” Silverman said. “That he didn’t die in vain, and this just goes on for 100 years after I’m gone.”

Silverman’s other son, Dr. Jeremy Silverman, is also a dentist. He plans to bring Jay Day across the country to Arizona once he opens his own practice.