$680,000 winning Pa. Lottery Match 6 ticket sold in Lebanon County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 lottery ticket worth $680,000 from Dec. 30’s drawing was sold in Lebanon County, the Lottery announced.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 6-9-13-16-29-30 to win the big prize, sold at a GIANT Food Stores on West Penn Ave. in Cleona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Anyone with a winning ticket should sign the back and either call the Lottery or visit their website on steps to claim your prize.

Over 27,000 Match 6 tickets won prizes during this drawing. The Lottery reminds anyone who participated to check every ticket every time.

Match 6 prizes expire a year after the drawing date. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.