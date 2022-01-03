$680,000 winning Pa. Lottery Match 6 ticket sold in Lebanon County

Lebanon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PALotteryLogo_61189

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 lottery ticket worth $680,000 from Dec. 30’s drawing was sold in Lebanon County, the Lottery announced.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 6-9-13-16-29-30 to win the big prize, sold at a GIANT Food Stores on West Penn Ave. in Cleona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Anyone with a winning ticket should sign the back and either call the Lottery or visit their website on steps to claim your prize.

Over 27,000 Match 6 tickets won prizes during this drawing. The Lottery reminds anyone who participated to check every ticket every time.

Match 6 prizes expire a year after the drawing date. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss