96 Sears, Kmart locations closing nationwide in February

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The parent company of the two retailers, Transform Holdco, announced in a Thursday press release that 96 more Sears and Kmart stores would close in the U.S. by February.

The company says liquidation sales at those stores expected to begin December 2.

The closings consist of 51 Sears stores and 45 Kmart stores.

Set to close in February are two local Kmarts, one at 1745 Quentin Road in Lebanon, and 1127 South State Street in Ephrata.

Following the closures, Transformco will operate 182 stores across the country.

“We will endeavor to create and deliver value through a strategic combination of our better performing retail stores and our service businesses, brands and other assets, and expect to realize a significant return on our extensive portfolio of owned and leased real estate. These assets include Innovel, which provides logistics solutions to businesses and consumers, Sears Home Services as well as Shop Your Way® and financial services, and our Kenmore® and DieHard brands. These businesses will also benefit from the recent acquisition by an affiliate of Transformco of Sears Hometown – a network of more than 400 independently-owned and operated, dealer-managed smaller-format stores that are known for offering customers a range of home products, including appliances, lawn & garden, tools, and sporting goods,” Transformco officials said in a statement.

The company encourages shoppers to use the store locator function on their websites to find the closest Sears or Kmart location. They also encourage consumers to shop on Sears.com and Kmart.com.

For a full list of the 96 stores closing click here.