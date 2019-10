LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The ACLU of Pennsylvania will announce a lawsuit against Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas.

Last week ABC27 reported the lawsuit is over a court ruling that those on probation can no longer use medical marijuana, even if their doctor says they can.

If people on probation continue to use it they could get locked up again.

The ACLU will make the announcement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Harrisburg.