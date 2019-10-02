ACLU plans suit over county’s medical marijuana policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ACLU of Pennsylvania is preparing a lawsuit against the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas over a new policy that prohibits people under court supervision from using medical marijuana, ABC27 News has learned.

The ACLU had asked the court to rescind the policy by the end of September. ABC27 was told the lawsuit will be filed next week.

In a Sept. 16 letter to Lebanon County President Judge John Tylwalk, the ACLU of Pennsylvania said the state’s medical marijuana law prohibits the court from punishing people who lawfully use medical marijuana.

“We are extremely concerned that the court’s policy will immediately and substantially harm individuals with significant disabilities who rely on medical marijuana to cope with debilitating disorders,” the ACLU wrote. “The result is that individuals will either go untreated or be forced to use other, more dangerous drugs such as opioid pain killers to treat their illnesses.”

The policy went into effect Sept. 1 and gave people under supervision by county probation 30 days to discontinue their medical marijuana use.

The policy states that a medical marijuana card is “not a prescription for medication but rather a recommendation by a physician.” It states that under federal law, marijuana remains a Schedule I substance and therefore “has a high potential for abuse and dependency.”

“Marijuana has not been approved for medically assisted treatment, and we believed that our probation department should not knowingly allow violations of the law to occur,” Tylwalk told ABC27 last month.

