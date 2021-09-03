After one day on the run, Lebanon County homicide suspect turns himself in

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a Lebanon County man turned himself in after he allegedly shot and killed a man on the 800 block of Crowell St. on Wednesday.

According to the Lebanon City Police Department, officers first located the victim, 30-year-old Josue Miguel Rivera of Lebanon County, shortly after their arrival. Officers then learned a physical altercation had broken out before the shooting.

Officers say the suspect, 23-year-old Wensly Morales-Rodriguez of Lebanon County, was involved in the altercation before he allegedly shot Rivera and fled the scene.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Morales-Rodriguez but a day later, officers say he turned himself in.

Morales-Rodriguez was charged with Criminal Homicide and other related offenses. Police add all subjects involved in the incident were known to each other.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

