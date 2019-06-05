Another depression forms on Route 422 at Palmyra sinkhole Video Video

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT says another depression has formed on a section of Route 422 in an area of North Londonderry Township that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole.

The depression near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center will not close the road at this time. Westbound traffic will be shifted into the center turn lane.

A depression in the roadway forced the closure of Route 422 in both directions for nearly four days last month.