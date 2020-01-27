Armed robbers break into 3 homes in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said three suspects broke into three homes within 25 minutes, showed a gun and knife, and stole money and personal property.

Officers were first called to the 700 block of Glenwood Street around 1:54 a.m. Saturday.

They were then called to the 500 block of East Cumberland Street around 2:04 a.m.

About 15 minutes later they were called to a home along the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 2:19 a.m.

Police said no was hurt but money was taken from the homes on Glenwood and East Cumberland Streets. Personal property was taken from the home on Chestnut Street.

Police believe the homes were targeted.